125 Years

July 24, 1896

The C.H. & D. Railway Company will have an exhibition at the depot in Sidney Monday evening of their new Vestibule train. “The Michigan Flyer.” The cars are five in number, all new and complete in all their parts. Representatives of the passenger department will be on hand to welcome and make it pleasant. The train is worthy of examination as the character of the equipment is entirely new in the West.

—————-

A cable containing 100 wires was put up today from the northwest corner of the square to the telephone station in the Citizens bank building. It was made necessary by the increased number of wires between those points. The wires will be taken down and the cables used.

100 Years

July 24, 1921

Shelby County today received $4,788 from Secretary of State Smith as its share of the distribution of auto license fees. The money will go into the road repair fund.

—————

A large Winton seven-passenger automobile owned by M.M. Wagner, ran down the Walnut Hill last night of its own accord. It had been parked in front of the home of Cable Wagner. It ran down the hill, across the Big Four tracks and Poplar Street. Near Court Street, it ran over the curb and into the porch of the home occupied by S.O. Simes. The car was heavily damaged although no one was hurt.

75 Years

July 24, 1946

Approval of the new bridge over the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad on State Route 29, northwest of the city, has been granted by the Federal public roads commission, according to word received today by Walter Berg, Division Seven engineer. Construction of the new bridge has been awarded to the R.L. Wheelock Co., Christiansburg, at the firm’s bid of $173,495. Completion date is Oct. 30, 1947.

—————

Representatives from all sections of the county were present last evening, when Mrs. Maude Carey presented a history of Shelby County as a part of the meeting of the Shelby County Historical Society. The history contained the names of many well-known families residing here today.

50 Years

July 24, 1971

Today’s the last day of mixing dough and baking “goodies” for Raymond Sexauer, who will close the business tonight and sell the fixtures next Saturday.

Ray, who will be 74 next January, closes out his association with a vocation he began when he was 13 years old when he worked at the Sexauer Bakery owned by his father, Carl. He learned the business from his father, a native of Germany who came to this country to avoid the German army.

—————

FORT LORAMIE School Board President Joseph Stang announced the appointment of Wayne Rinehart as principal of the high school.

Rinehart replaces Wayne Gagermeier, who was named superintendent earlier this year.

—————

Nine area men from Ohio will be part of the “Bull Riding Bash at the Shelby County Fair this year. They will compete for prize money. The remainder of the proceeds will go towards the family of Chip Permont. He was the bullrider who was killed when a bull stomped him at the fair in Findlay.

25 Years

July 24, 1996

Law enforcement recently tangled with a coyote and the incident is not over. The coyote lunged at animal control officer Brian Riethman. The Sidney Police joined the fray. The animal was wounded but escaped. It was last seen in the vicinity of Port Jefferson and Hoewisher roads. The hunt is continuing. Riethman reported the coyote lunged “right at my throat.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org