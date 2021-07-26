Car show held at fair

Ed Bigger, of Wapakoneta, cleans the bugs off of his 1965 Ford Falcon that he was showing in the Shelby County Fair’s 24th annual cruise in on Sunday, July 25.

Lester Berning, of Sidney, looks under the hood of a 1966 Chevy Chevelle being shown by his neighbor, Craig Anderson in the Shelby County Fair’s 24th annual cruise in on Sunday, July 25.

A 1923 Ford T Bucket being displayed by Greg Opperman, of Anna, at the Shelby County Fair’s 24th annual cruise in on Sunday, July 25.

Connor Clawson, 1, of Wooster, son of Bryan and Jeanie Clawson, hangs out in a Skee Ball booth being worked by his dad at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

Lane Asbury, 9, of Sidney, son of John Asbury and Brittney Murphy, competes in the open heifer show at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

The Hardin-Houston High School Band performs in the Free Entertainment Tent at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

