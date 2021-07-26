Art Talk returns Aug. 5

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Art Council’s Art Talk will return Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Center located at 855 N. Third St., Tipp City.

The guest speaker will be Jes McMillan, founder of the Glass Mosaic Institute. A recent guest on Think TV’s The Art Talk, her mission is to “Inspire, Empower, and Unify community through public Art.” Her foundation has been responsible for multiple collaborative mosaics in the Dayton community.

Dinner will be served. Please contact tippcityartscouncil@gmail.com to RSVP. Reservations must be made by Aug. 1.