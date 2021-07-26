Dirt Drag racing, market steer and more

Madilyn Ward, left, 1, laughs as she gets a kiss from her grandpa, Greg Ward, both of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Madilyn is the daughter of Michael and Kristi Ward.
Madilyn Ward, left, 1, laughs as she gets a kiss from her grandpa, Greg Ward, both of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Madilyn is the daughter of Michael and Kristi Ward.
Katelynn Wallace, 18, of Casstown, daughter of Tom and Dawn Wallace, competes in the open heifer show at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.
Madison Poeppelman, 10, of Russia, daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman, competes in the open show market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.
Claire Brunson, left, 14, and her sister, Makayla Brunson, 16, both of Anna, take their market hogs for a walk around the hog barn at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Makayla said the walking helps loosen the hogs up and keeps them calm. The sisters are the children of Michelle and Travis Brunson.
Jaxon Douglas, right, crosses the finish line ahead of Mitch Holscher, both of Houston, during the 4-wheeler dirt drags at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.