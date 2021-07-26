Ohio Secretary visits fair

“Turkey” Tom Edwards, left, of Van Wert, helps Mason Trepanier, 2, of Fort Loramie, learn the proper throwing technique for a dart at a booth were the object is to pop balloons. Mason managed to pop two balloons out of three throws. Watching is Mason’s mom, Nicole Walker, of Fort Loramie. Mason is also the son of Nicolas Trepanier. Mason showed his dart throwing skill at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

"Turkey" Tom Edwards, left, of Van Wert, helps Mason Trepanier, 2, of Fort Loramie, learn the proper throwing technique for a dart at a booth were the object is to pop balloons. Mason managed to pop two balloons out of three throws. Watching is Mason's mom, Nicole Walker, of Fort Loramie. Mason is also the son of Nicolas Trepanier. Mason showed his dart throwing skill at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, left, talks with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in the Shelby County Pork Producers food booth at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rachel Hostetler, 18, of West Liberty, daughter of CJ and Katy Hostetler, competes in the open show market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Max Barhorst, left, 9, of McCartyville, son of Brad and Bridget Barhorst, and Gavin Albers, 11, of Anna, son of Kevin and Melissa Albers, compete in junior showmanship for rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Junior Fair Judge Jane Allen, left, of Leesburg, interviews Daisy Vondenhuevel, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Luke and Christina Vondenhuevel, as Daisy competed in the junior showmanship for rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, left to right, cooks sausages in the Shelby County Pork Producers food stand as Craig Wuebker and Dennis Wolter, both of McCartyville, make sandwiches with the sausage patties at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.