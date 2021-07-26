Woman dies in motorcycle crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old woman died after being ejected from a motorcycle Friday at approximately 6:50 p.m., according to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Crim, of Pemberton, was a passenger on a 2004 Harley Davidson driven by James Barker, 36, of St. Paris. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on North state Route 235 near the intersection of state Route 29 when Barker lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle traveled left of center and collided with a 1999 Toyota Camry, driven by 37-year-old Brittany Young, of Sidney.

Barker was ejected along with Crim.

Crim was pronounced dead at the scene. Barker was transported by CareFlight from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Young sustained no injuries.

Rosewood, Johnson-St. Paris fire and EMS responded to the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Crim’s memory.

“As many of you already know our daughter Tiffany was killed in an accident,” Tracey Crim wrote on the GoFundMe she created. “She was only 23 with two babies and no insurance..so we are asking for help to pay for her final expenses.”

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/sfxh/hud8wz-tiffanys-final-expenses.