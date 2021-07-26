Cutlass Convertible wins family trophy

The Shelby County Fair Car Show welcomed 65 registered cars and several non registered cars during the show Sunday, July 25. People were asked to vote for their favorite car. Top 10 awards were given to Emerson Van Horn, 58 Nash; Mark Schroer, 57 Chevy; Joe Wacker, 69 Cameron; Steve Johnson, 70 Mustang; Diane Schroer, 31 Chevy; Craig Ballweg, 59 Pontiac; Fred Tatum, 62 Convertible; Robin Applegate, 68 Mustang; California Rowland, 52 Chevy Truck; and Jerry Barga, 65 Belvedere. The Dale Anderson Family Trophy went to Bob Leonard’s 71 Cutlass Convertible, pictured here.Kurt Anderson, Car Show organizer, shared is was a great turn out when you consider the hot weather.

