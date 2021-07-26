Grand and reserve champion fryers

Anna Livestock member Derek Madden, 15, of Anna, son of Doug and Marcia Madden, won grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock member Chelsea McEldowney, center, 15, of Anna, daughter of Dale and Lisa McEldowney, won reserve grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair. On the left is Xavier McEldowney, 16, and on the right is Abigail McEldowney, 16.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

