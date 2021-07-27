125 yeara

July 27, 1896

About 1,000 residents of Sidney turned out to greet the new fast train at the C H & D depot last evening. It arrived on time from Cincinnati and stayed about 40 minutes. The five cars are the most complete and modern ever for the convenience of the public to be seen in Sidney. The train will run with trains 3 and 4.

———

The ladies guild will serve a New England supper for the benefit of the Episcopal Mission. It will consist of baked pork and beans, veal loaf, potato salad, pickles, brown bread coffee, cakes and dessert and will be served at the home of Mrs. L.M. Studevant. The cost is 15 cents.

100 yeara

July 27, 1921

The automobile dealers of this city are rapidly lining up to make the first annual commercial and industrial exposition an unsurpassable success. It will be held August 23-37. It will be electrically illuminated. Get your space now!

———

V.E. Chambers of this city is opening a branch grain office in Corry, Pa. the office will be under the charge of M.E. Stambaugh of that city. Mr. Chambers went there for the grand opening.

75 years

July 27, 1946

The safe in the Big Four depot office in DeGraff was blown to bits by robbers early this morning. All the cash was taken. However, deputies arrested several men in a wild auto chase over the eastern half of the county. Some confessions have been made. At least eight break-ins have been solved. It is unknown if the Big Four case is related.

———

The skills and national prominence of the Ferguson State Auditors softball team as the topic of sports conversation today. The Ferguson team rapped the Wagner Ware team 13-1. The game was played at Harmon Field.

50 years

July 27, 1971

James Diff of the firm C.E. Duff and Son of Huntsville, Ohio, has announced the acquisition of the Logan Ready-Mix Company from an Urbana ownership group. He will be forming a new company called Ohio Ready-Mix, Inc. the new company will serve Logan, part of Shelby, Union Auglaize and Champaign counties.

————

Our friends in Auglaize County have made history. With prices rising across the nation for almost everything, the cost of a phone call will remain just a nickel. It is the only town in Ohio with that price for a call. They will try to hold out until 1988, so they can show they have charged a nickel for 100 years.

25 years

July 27, 1996

The Shelby county open has a surprising winner this year. At the end of the play at Shelby Oaks on Saturday, defending champion Matt Clayton had a five shot lead. The rest of the golfers were playing for second place. However, Clayton got in to trouble on the Moose. He carded a double bogey on the second to last hole. That left an opening for Steve Bake to slip pas Clayton for the lead and the win. Baker, who originally hails from upstate New York, had his first win.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

