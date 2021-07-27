Grand champion meat pen and more

Kendall Schnippel, right, 9, of Botkins, daughter of Jana Schnippel, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair. Quinn Schnippel, 11, left, is holding the banner.

Tyson Vaubel, right, 11, shows a Duroc Barrow along with his sister, Kennedy Vaubel, 10, both of Anna, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Theu are the children of Emily and Ryan Vaubel.

Jack Noah, 9, of Maplewood, son of Jeff and Cari Beth Noah, competes with his market sheep at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

Alivia Free, 15, of Botkins, daughter of Jennifer and Kevin Free, competes in crossbred barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

Paulette White, left, 8, and Andria Soder, 4, both of Sidney, play with a neon ball at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 27. Paulette is the daughter of Sara Conrad and Charles White. Andria is the daughter of Holly Soder.