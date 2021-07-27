Tractors, a big doll and more

Lincoln Vaubel, 4, of Botkins, son of Emily and Ryan Vaubel, competes in the crossbred barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

People crowd the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4233.jpg People crowd the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lincoln Vaubel, 4, of Botkins, son of Emily and Ryan Vaubel, competes in the crossbred barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3906.jpg Lincoln Vaubel, 4, of Botkins, son of Emily and Ryan Vaubel, competes in the crossbred barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Shelby County Antique Power Association Treasurer Rick Ike, left, of Jackson Center, talks with his granddaughter Bethany Althauser, 17, of Anna, while surrounded by antique tractors that were part of the Shelby County Antique Power Association display at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4001.jpg Shelby County Antique Power Association Treasurer Rick Ike, left, of Jackson Center, talks with his granddaughter Bethany Althauser, 17, of Anna, while surrounded by antique tractors that were part of the Shelby County Antique Power Association display at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jim Perry, of Piqua, parks a 1952 Farmall Super A with other tractors in the Shelby County Antique Power Association exhibition at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. The tractor was used in the human tractor pull.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4090.jpg Jim Perry, of Piqua, parks a 1952 Farmall Super A with other tractors in the Shelby County Antique Power Association exhibition at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. The tractor was used in the human tractor pull. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dan Egbert, left, waits for an order of jumbo breadsticks with his son Espn Egbert, 8, both of St. Marys, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Espn used a giant Cartman doll for a comfortable place to sit while waiting. Espn won the doll with some help from his dad at the fair. Espn is also the son of Victoria Weiss.