Showing cattle and cutting wood

Maya Oduroll, of Piqua, 11, daughter of Charles and Tracy Oduroll, shows in short horn breeding at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Matt Fissel, of Circleville, carves a cardinal with a chainsaw at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Fissel said cardinals are a big seller. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dr. Deb Stanfield, left, of Fort Loramie, tries to send photos she took of her Upper Valley Career Center student, Aiden Brautigam, right, 17, of rural Sidney, daughter of Andrew and Angela Brautigam, while she was showing in short horn plus at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

At the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25, Mackenzie Topp, 9, of Botkins, daughter of Mary and Eric Topp, sprays down a calf she will be showing in the junior calf brown swiss category. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seth Boerger, 9, of Fort Loramie, son of Gary and Niki Boerger, takes a nap before competing in the open show beef feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.