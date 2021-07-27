Fair toys, a clean horse and more

Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, competes in the open show market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, competes in the open show market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_2500.jpg Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, competes in the open show market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Hagen, 12, of Jackson Center, daughter of Melodi and Eric Hagen, gives her horse, Bo, a wash down at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_2797.jpg Anna Hagen, 12, of Jackson Center, daughter of Melodi and Eric Hagen, gives her horse, Bo, a wash down at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

April Presser, left, helps her granddaughter Autumn Presser, 1, both of Sidney, get close enough to pet a goat in the All American Petting Zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Autumn is the daughter of Randee and Aki Presser.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_2961.jpg April Presser, left, helps her granddaughter Autumn Presser, 1, both of Sidney, get close enough to pet a goat in the All American Petting Zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Autumn is the daughter of Randee and Aki Presser. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Reese Lochard, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Alex and Nicole Lochard, explores a sea of giant toys at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072821FairToys.jpg Reese Lochard, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Alex and Nicole Lochard, explores a sea of giant toys at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dixie Gill, 9, of Jackson Center, daughter of Andrew and Emily Gill, competes in spring calves at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.