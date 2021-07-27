Patrol enters ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. From July 20 – August 3, visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page and click the link in any of our contest posts, or visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021, to cast your vote for Ohio for the best looking state agency cruiser photo.

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on the AAST’s Facebook page daily. The photo receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of AAST’s 2022 wall calendar.

Please help vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the best looking cruiser. Vote anytime from July 20 – Aug. 3 at noon. Visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OhioStateHighwayPatrol.