Dayton Area Mensa to hold qualification test in August

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the high IQ society Mensa, will offer the society’s membership qualification test.

The test will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering.

The test takes about two hours. Test takers should arrive and sign in 15 to 20 minutes before start time. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Those who score in the top 2% of the general population on either of two tests of logic and reasoning will be invited to join Mensa. Face masks covering the nose and mouth while inside the building are recommended for those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. The proctor is fully vaccinated. Safe social distancing will be maintained at all times. A maximum of nine test takers can be accommodated and pre-registrants will have priority.

For information about testing or to pre-register, contact the Testing Coordinator, testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or 937-546-7885.

American Mensa is not for profit but must cover expenses including paying for the right to use copyrighted tests which Mensa does not own. For a test administered by a local group’s volunteer proctor American Mensa charges $60 to evaluate and report the candidate’s test results.

Persons at least 14 years old but less than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for permission to take the test. The permission form can be provided in advance upon request, and they will be available at the testing session. The test Mensa uses in local testing sessions is not normed and validated for persons under 14 years of age, who may qualify by other means. Persons under 14, or their parents if appropriate, are invited to visit http://www.us.mensa.org/join/gifted-youth-admission/ and www.mensaforkids.org. Those under 18 or parents are invited to see http://www.us.mensa.org/learn/gifted-youth/faqs-about-ymembership/. American Mensa has members as young as two years to over 100 and the Dayton group has members of primary school age through middle nineties.

There is an additional way to test and qualify for Mensa membership for those who find the testing schedule inconvenient. See www.us.mensa.org/testing for information.

A non-language battery of tests is available for those whose primary language is not English, those who are dyslexic, or those who have a physical condition which would prevent them from taking the regular Mensa Admissions Tests. The non-language tests are given only by individual appointment. Anyone needing a non-language test should contact Mensa ahead of time so an appointment can be set up.

Documentation of a qualifying test score can be used in lieu of taking another test. Mensa accepts over 200 tests. See http://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ for the most common qualifying scores used to join Mensa. About 60% of members have qualified this way. This is the only way a person under age 14 can qualify.

If you have any questions about Mensa or the Dayton local group, contact the organization and visit www.dayton.us.mensa.org.