Art of Recovery returns to Edison Gallery

PIQUA — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services is seeking entries from local artists for its annual Art of Recovery exhibit.

Art of Recovery will return to the Art Gallery on Edison State Community College’s campus Oct. 4 through 29, after being forced into a virtual format in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is in this spirit that the 2021 Art of Recovery has the theme of “Emergence.” Art may depict or be inspired by the emergence from lockdown conditions, from the specter of pandemic, or from a more personal perspective of emergence from addiction or from mental health crisis.

Artists who have been affected personally, through a family member or friend, or anyone whose art reflects recovery from mental illness or addiction are invited to participate. Artists display works ranging from painting and drawing to sculpture, mixed media, crafts, photography and poetry. Artists typically reside in Darke, Miami and Shelby counties, although submissions from other counties are welcomed. Many use their art to express personal journeys with recovery from mental illness and addiction, while others have been touched as family members, friends, advocates and service providers.

“Art of Recovery has been one of our showcase events in recent years, where we get a chance to see how local artists and individuals express their interpretations of mental illness, wellness, and recovery. We are excited that we will be able to return to the gallery format and look forward to seeing the amazing art,” Tri-County Board Executive Director Terri Becker said.

Artists can find the submission form and additional details at the Tri-County Board’s website, tcbmds.org/art. Artists will upload photos of their work along with descriptions. Tri-County Board staff will then review art for inclusion in the gallery, and artists will be contacted about how, when and where to deliver their works.

Art may be in any medium, including but not limited to painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, needlework, crafts, instrumental music, poetry and mixed media. Artists may submit more than one piece for submission, and may elect to remain anonymous at the showcase. There is no fee to enter, and no prizes are awarded. For the gallery exhibit, three certificates will be awarded. Best in Show will be determined by the judges based on artistic merit, People’s Choice will be awarded based on popular vote, and the Director’s Choice will be selected by Tri-County Board staff for the piece that best exemplifies wellness and recovery.

The Art of Recovery showcase aims to increase public awareness of mental illness and addiction issues in an effort to fight the stigma that so often accompanies these diseases.

For more information, visit the Tri-County Board’s website or contact ReedB@tcbmds.org or 937-335-7727 ext. 209.