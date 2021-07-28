125 Years

July 28, 1896

Council at its meeting last night was again unable to come to an agreement on night policemen. The mayor suggested the following: William O’Leary, George Covill, William Nessler, S.B. Purnell, Mart McNeil, Frank Dunnavant, Martin Howard, Anton Gudenkauf, Gordon Wright, Joseph Spraul, William Runyon, and John Snavely. In every case the four Democratic members of council voted to confirm and the four Republicans against confirmation.

—————-

The Oran Christian Church will be dedicated on Sunday. Rev. McWinney, of Franklin, will preach the dedication sermon. A dinner will be served by the ladies in W.L. Short’s hall.

100 Years

July 28, 1921

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved as an emergency an ordinance, authorizing the director of public service to employ engineers to prepare plans and specifications for the proposed improvements at the water works and to supervise the construction of these improvements.

—————

Result of the election held yesterday in Anna on the fire department question indicates that Anna will have a modern fire department. Ninety-five voted for the change with 45 against it. Two new cisterns will be built and a new motor fire truck purchased, fully equipped including chemicals. George Gross is chief of the Anna Fire Department.

75 Years

July 28, 1946

Opening a new furniture store in Sidney about Sept. 1 was announced today by E.J. Willman, of Urbana. Willman has leased all three floors of the building on the north side of the square occupied by the ration board. Work of renovating the building will begin at once. Willman’s two sons, Eddie and Robert, will be associated with him in the operation of the store.

—————

The Carr brothers, Charles and Richard, both World War II veterans, have purchased a second grocery – this one at Kirkwood. The general store in that community will be operated in connection with the Carr brothers store at Port Jefferson. Former owners at Kirkwood were Mr. and Mrs. Carl Burkett.

50 Years

July 28, 1971

Leonard Curtis of the Sidney American Legion was installed as first vice commander of the Ohio Second District at the recent Legion state convention in Cleveland.

The Ohio Second District includes 41 Legion posts in seven counties, Shelby, Auglaize, Mercer, Allen, Hardin, Van Wert and Logan.

—————

Richard Riedl fired a 41 and Bob Hepler a 42 as they paced Rotary to a 7 ½ – a ½ victory over Optimist in the Service Club Golf League at Shelby Oaks Monday evening.

Rotary remains a solid first in the standings with 47 points. The Kiwanis No. 1 squad is second with 39 ½, and the number three spot belongs to Iutis with a 37 ½ point total.

25 Years

July 28, 1996

The fair has a new king and queen- the miniature kind. Chosen as Little Mr. and Mrs. Shelby County Fair were Leesha Bolton, daughter of Brian and Jana Bolton, as queen and Adrien Boerger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lon and Drew Boerger. The both received a $50 savings bond, a sash and a trophy.

———

The county fair ended with a crash and boom- literally. The demolition derby was won by Billy “Crash” Craddock winning on the final night. The last entertainment was provided by Sh-Boom. The fair overall was very successful according to fair manager Jerry Shoffner. Total attendance for the week was between 40-50,000 people.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

