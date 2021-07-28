Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary discusses donations

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Post 355, held their monthly meeting on June 14.

The blood drive at St. Michaels Hall was discussed and all members present agreed on donating sandwiches. Jeanne Boerger agreed to call Roger Bender in regard to the donation of sandwiches for the blood drive.

According to Deb Albers, the Conneaut trip that was canceled in August 202 has not been refunded yet, and she is still trying to get the legion’s refund. Presently, another Conneaut trip is being advertised.

There is currently no district president and President Cindy Plas stated that they are still searching for someone to fill that position.

The membership goal of the legion is 190 members — currently, the legion has 177 members.

The spring raffle, which was done at the April meeting, was discussed. The legion is in need of ordering more tickets and booklets, as presently there are six tickets per booklet. Natalie Mescher will check into ordering more and she is also checking about bulk nonprofit mailings.

Jacob Sherman’s request for a donation toward his Eagle Scout Project at St. Michaels Cemetary was approved. He is the son of Matt and Jennifer Sherman.

Aubrey Baker, daughter of Jack and Annette Baker, was named the legion’s Liberty Days Celebration Queen candidate. Her project is a retired flag depository.

Plas gave an update on Buckeye Girls State and numerous awards that were presented at the March meeting. She also informed members that the bonding fee will be due Dec. 31.

The next district meetings are Oct. 10 at St. Henry, Nov. 21 at New Bremen and March 20, 2022 at Fort Loramie. Plas also said that by-laws paperwork needs to be in by June 1 every year, and the legion should change the date of election of officers. Presently, the legion has two articles — Article 4 and Article 5 — that need updated.

A presentation from Kim Ernst-Winner, connected with Holt Street Miracle Center, was brought up. The presentation was held June 22 and explained what the foundation is and how the legion could help.

It was suggested the legion speak with Chris North at Sidney-Shelby County Veterans Center on what the legion could help with. It was suggested the legion could possibly help a couple of families through the Christmas season.

Member Lynn Crowe suggested giving placques or service pins to members who have served the legion for a specific amount of years. The matter was discussed and a group will get together at a later date to organize the pins or certificates or placques.

The election of officers was done and approved to keep the same officers as in the previous year. The upcoming officers are President Cindy Plas; Vice President Natalie Mescher; Treasurer Lynn Crowe; Secretary Sue Hoying; Chaplain Jeanne Boerger; Adjutant Deb Albers.