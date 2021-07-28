Sidney Visitors Bureau sees web traffic increase

SIDNEY – Sidney Visitors Bureau web traffic has seen a big increase this year after the COVID-19 slowed travel last year.

The Visitors Bureau website had 3,112 web sessions in April 2021 compared to 727 in April 2020, 3,320 web sessions in May 2021 compared to 1,177 in May 2020 and 5,733 web sessions in June 2021 compared to 3,968 in June 2020.

Page views increased from 1,048 in April 2020 to 4,663 in April 2021, from 1,720 in May 2020 to 4,360 in May 2021 and from 5,322 in June 2020 to 7,556 in June 2021.

New users to the bureau’s website also were up with 2,555 in April 2021 compared to 607 in April 2020, 2,879 in May 2021 compared to 996 in May 2020 and 4,854 in June 2021 compared to 3,476 in June 2020.

Time spent on the Visitor Bureau website fell slightly in April and May while increasing in June.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau did see a decrease in Facebook reach, falling from 24,832 in April 2020 to 3,633 in April 2021, falling from 3,103 in May 2020 to 2,274 in May 2021 and falling from 27,882 in June 2020 to 3,357 in June 2021.

In other news, the Sidney Visitors Bureau is collaborating with TourismOhio to promote travel to Ohio and Sidney.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau is continuing its collaboration with TourismOhio to produce and publish a Facebook campaign in the months of July and August promoting travel to Ohio and Sidney.

The Sidney Visitors Bureau also is collaborating with TourismOhio to produce and distribute a storytelling campaign in August to promote Sidney as a travel interest. This campaign was previously scheduled for distribution in July, however, poor weather in June required the bureau to cancel a previously scheduled day-long photo shoot.

The Visitors Bureau hosted a literature and information booth for the Western Ohio Bicycle Tour to welcome participating riders and ensure they had the information needed to enjoy their overnight stay in Sidney. Approximately 300 participated in this year’s ride, which visited Sidney, Wapakoneta, Versailles and Troy from June 19 to 26.

For a complete calendar listing of upcoming events, visit www.VisitSidneyShelby.com and @VisitSidneyOhio on Facebook.