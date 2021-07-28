Sidney Fire’s newest firefighter is sworn-in

SIDNEY — Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services welcomes the addition of its newest firefighter, Henry Ruhenkamp, who started and was sworn-in on Monday, July 26.

According to a Sidney Fire press release, Ruhenkamp is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and received his EMT-B certificate from Sinclair Community College. He is currently taking classes towards his paramedic certificate through Sinclair, which should be completed by the end of the year.

The department is currently working to enroll Ruhenkamp at the Ohio Fire Academy to complete his firefighter I and II certificates at the start of 2022.

Ruhenkamp was previously employed at Ruhenkamp Boring and Trenching.

He currently resides in Fort Loramie.