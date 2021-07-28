Sidney Fire’s newest firefighter is sworn-in

Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Service’s newest firefighter, Henry Ruhenkamp, back row second from left, with his father, mother and brother, Greg, Jenny and Will Ruhenkamp, by his side and grandparents Don and Pat Ruhenkamp, seated in front of him after was sworn-in out front of Sidney Fire Station 1 on Poplar Street on Monday, July 26. Henry Ruhenkamp’s father and grandfather, Greg and Don, are former volunteer firefighters with the Fort Loramie Fire Department.
Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News
Mayor Mike Barhorst, left to right, swears-in Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Service’s newest firefighter, Henry Ruhenkamp, with his mother and father, Jenny and Greg Ruhenkamp, by his side out front of Sidney Fire Station 1 on Poplar Street on Monday, July 26.
SIDNEY — Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services welcomes the addition of its newest firefighter, Henry Ruhenkamp, who started and was sworn-in on Monday, July 26.
According to a Sidney Fire press release, Ruhenkamp is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and received his EMT-B certificate from Sinclair Community College. He is currently taking classes towards his paramedic certificate through Sinclair, which should be completed by the end of the year.
The department is currently working to enroll Ruhenkamp at the Ohio Fire Academy to complete his firefighter I and II certificates at the start of 2022.
Ruhenkamp was previously employed at Ruhenkamp Boring and Trenching.
He currently resides in Fort Loramie.
