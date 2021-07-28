Council hears Dayton Development Coalition update

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council heard an update presentation on the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) at its Monday evening meeting.

David Burrows Jr., vice president engagement of the DDC, provided members with an overview of the organization and the services it offers.

The mission of the DDC is to recruit, expand and retain jobs within the 14 county Dayton region. The organization helps businesses connect to the resources they need so they can innovate and grow, Burrows said. It works with JobsOhio, aerospace, defense and cyber industries, as well as government leaders.

“We open doors for businesses starting up, locating to, or expanding in our region,” Burrows said. “We collaborate with our local, state, and federal elected leaders to advance the region’s economic priorities. We strive to raise the region’s national profile and share why businesses should call the Dayton region home.”

The DDC supports companies as they create jobs at new and existing companies. It builds relationships with local companies and helps them to address issues early on and connect them to resources, he said. DDC pitches the region to new companies by highlighting industry benefits and regional assets.

The organization supports defense installations, addresses workforce needs and supports active duty and civilian personnel. It also provides assistance and investment services to start-ups in targeted industries.

Since 2011, Burrows said, there was over 2,500 projects throughout the state of Ohio through JobsOhio, with just under 200,000 new jobs, $56.6 billion in capital investment and $9.3 billion in new payroll.

After two years of working on the contract transition, in 2013, the Ohio spirituous liquor enterprise finally went from the state of Ohio to JobsOhio, he said. It is a 30-year lease for the liquor enterprise, which is a $1.4 billion industry. Approximately 83% goes to JobsOhio beverage system to operate liquor business in Ohio; 17% of profits goes back to JobsOhio for program development and organization expenses.

Liquor sales went up 18% in 2020, he said, due to liquor purchases from liquor stores instead of restaurants/bars that temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burrows presentation included a graph of statistics outlining the Dayton region’s continued growth, regarding jobs, payroll, capital investment and projects won over the last 10 years. He also displayed graphics for council members of the locations and names of numerous 2020 DDC industry distribution project wins, 2021 wins. These has been 228 regional wins for the DDC since 2012.

Regarding Shelby County specifically, since 2011, the DDC has been involved with 26 projects. Those projects yielded 1,560 new jobs, retained 14,041 jobs, had $9 million new capital investment and $382.4 million in new builds.

During council member questions, Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan questioned the plan to recruit new employees amist the state-wide labor shortage. Burrows said JobsOhio has been promoting more websites aimed to draw younger people back to Ohio, who may have left the state. And also is working with local high schools and joint vocational schools to bring workers to local job openings.

Mayor Mike Barhorst asked if an effort is being made to draw people back into the workforce who were not really ready to retire, but may have been forced out by companies trying to reduce the number of high wage earners. Burrows said some conversations are being held on strategies to bring these people back to the workforce.

In other business, a public hearing was held on a proposed 40(C) tax increment financing (TIF) incentive district development. The Ohio Revised Code (ORC) requires not less than 30 days prior to adopting an ordinance, the legislative authority of the municipal corporation conduct a public hearing on the proposed TIF ordinance.

Each real property owner whose property is located within the boundaries of any of the incentive districts contemplated by the proposed TIF ordinance has the right to exclude its property from each such incentive district if certain conditions are met. In this case, only one property owner is involved. The required notice was hand-delivered to the property owner on or about June 22, 2021.

During a call for public comments, Phil Gilardi, of Mason Road, said he appreciates council’s consideration to adopt the ordinance.

The item will return for further consideration at City Council’s regular meetinig on Aug. 8.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer 937-538-4823.

