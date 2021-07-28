Flowers, photos and more

Successful 4-H Club member Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, and Rodney Roush, won first place nature photo at the Shelby County Fair.

Leslie Allen, 18, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Scott and Tracy Allen, competes in feeder steers at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 27.

Merry Mod Makers 4-H Club member Kateri Sherman, 14, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Matt and Jenny Sherman, won state fair qualifier, best of class-photography master and best of show in top 10 ranking photo black and white at the Shelby County Fair.

Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Pippin Pistone, 18, of Sidney, son of Kent and Kimberly Pistone, won third place nature photo at the Shelby County Fair.

Successful 4-H Club member Amanda Roush, 12, of rural Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, and Rodney Roush, won outstanding of the day, State Fair qualifier, and best overall flower gardening in How Does Your Garden Grow at the Shelby County Fair.