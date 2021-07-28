Grand champion dairy and beef feeders

Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Scarlet Pistone, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won “top 10 photo” at the Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Zach Ambos, right, 17, of Sidney, son of Mike and Jennifer Ambos, won grand champion dairy feeder. Standing, left, is Michaela Ambos, 19.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4441.jpg Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Zach Ambos, right, 17, of Sidney, son of Mike and Jennifer Ambos, won grand champion dairy feeder. Standing, left, is Michaela Ambos, 19.

Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Bailey Gehret, right, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Ashley and Matt Gehret, won reserve grand champion dairy feeder at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Maddison Gehret, 11.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4452.jpg Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Bailey Gehret, right, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Ashley and Matt Gehret, won reserve grand champion dairy feeder at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Maddison Gehret, 11.

UVCC FFA member Aiden Belle Brautigam, right, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Andy and Angie Brautigam, won reserve grand champion beef feeder calf at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Emily Brautigam.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4519.jpg UVCC FFA member Aiden Belle Brautigam, right, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Andy and Angie Brautigam, won reserve grand champion beef feeder calf at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Emily Brautigam.

Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Scarlet Pistone, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won “top 10 photo” at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4427.jpg Houston Livestock 4-H Club member Scarlet Pistone, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won “top 10 photo” at the Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock 4-H Club member Leah Meyer, right, 16, of Anna, daughter of Greg and Krista Meyer, won grand champion beef feeder at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Morgan Meyer, 14.