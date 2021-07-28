Harness racing, ribeye and more.

Kyle Bensman, of Sidney, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, takes his dairy beef feeder back to the barn after showing at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 27.

Cooking ribeye steaks at the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association beef cookout are, left to right, Darren Siegel, 12, of Fort Loramie, son of Ben and Theresa Siegel, Steve Berning, of McCartyville, and Jason Gibbs, of Jackson Center. The cookout was held at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 27.

Drivers zip around the grandstand track during a harness race at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 27.