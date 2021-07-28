Grand champion pen of fryers and more

McCartyville Producers member Addison Brewer, 19, of Anna, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer, won grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Livestock member Bethany Althauser, 17, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, won reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 17, of Anna, son of Joseph and Michelle King, won grand champion meat pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna FFA member Reilly Sommer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, won grand champion single broiler at the Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna FFA member Reilly Sommer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, won grand champion pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair.