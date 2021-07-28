Grand champion single broiler and more

Anna Livestock member Carson Shoffner, right, 13, of Anna, son of Kevin and Jennifer Shoffner, won grand champion market turkey at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Avery Shoffner, 15.

Anna Livestock member Mallory Havenar, right, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Britt and Amy Havenar, won reserve grand champion market turkey at the Shelby County Fair. Standing, left, is Avery Shoffner, 15.

McCartyville member Avery Briggs, 14, of McCartyville, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, won grand champion – dozen eggs at the Shelby County Fair.

McCartyville member Amy Briggs, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs, won grand champion egglayer at the Shelby County Fair.

Perry Livestock member Seth Walls, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Shane and Jennifer Walls, won reserve grand champion single broiler at the Shelby County Fair.