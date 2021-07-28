Grand champion single fryer and more

Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Leanne York, 17, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, won reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Houston Livestock member Pippin Pistone, 18, of Sidney, son of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won senior showmanship - poultry at the Shelby County Fair.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Nathan York, 11, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, won reserve grand champion chicken pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Houston Livestock member River Pistone, 12, of Sidney, son of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won poultry showmanship junior at the Shelby County Fair.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Ben York, 14, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, won grand champion single fryer at the Shelby County Fair.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
