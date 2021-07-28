Grand champion single fryer and more

Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Leanne York, 17, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, won reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair.

Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Leanne York, 17, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, won reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair.

Houston Livestock member Pippin Pistone, 18, of Sidney, son of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won senior showmanship – poultry at the Shelby County Fair.

Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Nathan York, 11, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, won reserve grand champion chicken pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair.

Houston Livestock member River Pistone, 12, of Sidney, son of Ken and Kimberly Pistone, won poultry showmanship junior at the Shelby County Fair.

Russia Livestock 4-H Club member Ben York, 14, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, won grand champion single fryer at the Shelby County Fair.