Orbison Hill performs and more

Orbison Hill performs at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cambrie Giedroyce, 3, of Lima, learns how to milk a cow at the Shelby County Dairy Boosters milking station at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Cambrie’s grandpa, Giedroyce, of Sidney, accompanied her to the fair. Cambrie is the daughter of Philip and Ashley Giedroyce.

Cambrie Giedroyce, 3, of Lima, learns how to milk a cow at the Shelby County Dairy Boosters milking station at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Cambrie's grandpa, Giedroyce, of Sidney, accompanied her to the fair. Cambrie is the daughter of Philip and Ashley Giedroyce. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chuck Craynon, of Sidney, bites into an elephant ear at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. This was the first fair in around 20 years that Craynon wasn’t driving around with the Sidney Boy Scouts delivering bags of ice to vendors. Craynon has retired from the ice business.

Chuck Craynon, of Sidney, bites into an elephant ear at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. This was the first fair in around 20 years that Craynon wasn't driving around with the Sidney Boy Scouts delivering bags of ice to vendors. Craynon has retired from the ice business. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Randy Hilliard, of DeGraff, collects a bag of trash from the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Hilliard collects trash from around the fairgrounds everyday from 7:30 a.m. until 12 a.m. or 1 a.m.. He fills up a 30 yard dumpster everyday with trash he collects and uses up a 1,000 bag roll of garbage bags. He also cleans out the sewage from port-a-johns and campers. Hilliard works for Bobcat Multi Works.

Randy Hilliard, of DeGraff, collects a bag of trash from the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Hilliard collects trash from around the fairgrounds everyday from 7:30 a.m. until 12 a.m. or 1 a.m.. He fills up a 30 yard dumpster everyday with trash he collects and uses up a 1,000 bag roll of garbage bags. He also cleans out the sewage from port-a-johns and campers. Hilliard works for Bobcat Multi Works. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Estelle Sailor, 5, of Sidney, takes a nap on a bale of hale at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Sailor competed in peewee showmanship – dairy on Sunday, July 25 and has been helping her her family out at the fair every day ever since. Estelle is the daughter of Nathan and Mandy Sailor.

Estelle Sailor, 5, of Sidney, takes a nap on a bale of hale at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28. Sailor competed in peewee showmanship – dairy on Sunday, July 25 and has been helping her her family out at the fair every day ever since. Estelle is the daughter of Nathan and Mandy Sailor. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The family of Dave Ritter present a blanket to rider Jeff Nisonger at the Shelby County Fair harness racing at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 28.