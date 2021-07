SIDNEY — Voting for SCARF’s 2022 Top Pet Calendar will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and run through Tuesday, Aug. 31. Voters can vote for their favorite pet by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com. One dollar equals one vote, and the top 12 pets raising the most votes will be featured in the calendar. New this year, the top 12 pets will be posing with firefighters from across Shelby County. Vote to make sure your favorites are in the calendar.