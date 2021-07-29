RV campaign brings hope, awareness to Miami County

PIQUA — “On the Road of Recovery: Recovery in Motion” is a traveling campaign through 23 counties in Ohio to bring the message of hope, awareness, and connection to those in recovery from addiction.

The Briermost Foundation, a Cleveland area sober living program, is sponsoring the campaign, which will bring its recreational vehicle to Piqua Grace Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, Thursday, Aug. 5, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. A number of area organizations will have information tents at the event.

The goal for “On the Road of Recovery” is to inspire hope, educate the community, and establish connectedness by sharing recovery stories from a wide range of people across Ohio. Persons in recovery or supporting others in recovery are invited to share their stories.

Over the next six months the Briermost Foundation will record stories of people in recovery, past and current recovery housing residents, family members of recovering people, and allies of people in recovery. They will also provide options for people to share their story through written, artistic, and musical expressions.

The objective of the project is to reduce stigma and provide information where it is needed most. One of the goals of this project is to bring awareness and reduce stigma around recovery housing by showing positive, hope-filled stories about recovery. Having an RV that can travel to places that are generally underserved will allow for the project to engage with 750 to 1,000 individuals from the community during the funding period.

For more information, visit the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services website at www.tcbmds.org, or the Briermost Foundation’s page at www.briermost.org/on-the-road-of-recovery-about.