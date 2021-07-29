2021 Miss Bremenfest candidates announced

NEW BREMEN — Candidates for the 2021 Miss Bremenfest Pageant have been announced.

Catherine Langhals, 17, is the daughter of Julie and Andrew Langhals. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is New Bremen Coffee. Langhals loves to cook, read, do embroidery, and bake. In school she is involved with band and choir. She is also considered an expert in her rifle shooting league.

Lily Lennartz, 17, is the daughter of Ambie and Bill Lennartz. Lennartz enjoys running, swimming, playing basketball and playing the piano. She loves to hang out with her friends and family and attending youth group. Monfort McDonalds is Lennartz’s corporate sponsor for the pageant.

Grace Wilker, 18, is the daughter of Amy and Tom Wilker. Wilker is involved in many clubs and teams at school and in the community such as president of the Buckeye Hustlers 4H Club, Holy Redeemer Youth Group, Auglaize County Junior Fair Board, president of the New Bremen FFA, Student District Leadership Team FCA, Science Club, Med Prep, Skills USA and the NBHS Softball team. Elmwood Assisted Living is her corporate sponsor for the pageant.

Emma Krieg, 17, is the daughter of Susan and Seb Krieg. Krieg is studying cosmetology at Upper Valley Career Center. She enjoys playing softball for NBHS and hanging out with her friends. Krieg works as a waitress and also at The Pie Shell and is interning at The Hair Loft. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is The Pie Shell.

Olivia Hall, 17, is the daughter of Cathi and Doug Hall. While at school, Hall is involved in Magnified Giving, Junior District Leadership Team, the Business Club, Spanish Club, FCA and NHS. She is a cheerleader for the football and basketball teams at NBHS. Hall teaches dance at New Bremen School of Dance. Topsy Turvy Toys is her corporate sponsor for the pageant.

Lydia Heckman, 17, is the daughter of Shannon and Shawn Heckman. Heckman stays active at NBHS as a member of the Cross Country, Swim and Track teams. She is also involved with the Spanish Club, Business Club, Science Club, Junior District Leadership Team, Student Council, FCA, and the Yearbook staff. Heckman loves to read, draw, and do crafts. She enjoys spending time with friends and family. The Greene Room in St. Marys is Heckman’s corporate sponsor for the pageant.

The pageant will take place Sunday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium. Admission is $5 at the door. Bremenfest will be held from Thursday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 15.