Local band releases album with Grammy-winning producer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County family band Shannon Clark & the Sugar recently released their sophomore album, “Marks on the Wall.”

The album is a collection of soulful, personal songs tackling the human condition, loneliness, and moving on. Produced by Grammy award-winning Mark Howard – who most notably has worked on albums with artists including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and U2 – “Marks on the Wall” is a blend of styles and sounds that creates a record that Howard says, “has the magic.”

Growing up, Shannon’s mother was a notable radio DJ; spending time with her in the studio and at concerts was where he found his love of music. He and Brittany, the band’s drummer, grew up in the same small town and met when she filled in on drums for his band. This expanded to being part of a mid-2000’s Warped Tour representing Ohio; Shannon and Brittany became a musical power couple. After losing their second child, the duo took a break from touring; however, the music never stopped as the couple used the power of writing as a coping mechanism.

Their oldest daughter, Navie, joined the group in 2019 and the group performs and writes together.

Shannon Clark & the Sugar will be touring to support the record nationally at the first of the year and locally until then. “Marks on the Wall” is available to stream on all platforms, and tour dates and vinyls of the record are available at www.shannonclarksugar.com.