A blow dry, STEM and more

At the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25 Jessica York, 19, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Maria York, blows air onto the steer she will be showing in the beef steer category.

At the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25 Jessica York, 19, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Maria York, blows air onto the steer she will be showing in the beef steer category. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Allie Aufderhaar, 12, of Anna, competes in Jr. yearling female at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Allie is the daughter of Shawn Aufderhaar.

Allie Aufderhaar, 12, of Anna, competes in Jr. yearling female at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Allie is the daughter of Shawn Aufderhaar. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A modified pickup truck is overtaken by a side-by-side in a dirt drag race at the at the Shelby County Fair grandstand on Sunday, July 25.

A modified pickup truck is overtaken by a side-by-side in a dirt drag race at the at the Shelby County Fair grandstand on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nathan Hammer, 8, of Sidney, works with a robotic arm that was part of a Sidney-Shelby County YMCA STEM & Robotics Club display inside the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County Airstream trailer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Nathan is the son of Tim and Michele Hammer.