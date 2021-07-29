A pig race, a swing and more

Chase Sawmiller, left, 5, and his brother Tucker Sawmiller, 3, both of St. Marys, zip around in a boat shaped ride at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. The brothers are the children of Mike and Amy Sawmiller. Their grandpa, Wayne Loyer, got the boys their fair tickets from Airstream, where he works.

Pigs race around a track at the All American Pig Racing free show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. The show is hosted by Luddie Ackerman who said they travel all over the country including 17 fairs this year in Ohio.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_4190.jpg Pigs race around a track at the All American Pig Racing free show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. The show is hosted by Luddie Ackerman who said they travel all over the country including 17 fairs this year in Ohio. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Preston Serr, left, 13, of Jackson Center, competes in showman of showman, sheep in front of judge Bob Hare, of Winchester, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Preston is the son of Megan and Garrett Serr.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3501.jpg Preston Serr, left, 13, of Jackson Center, competes in showman of showman, sheep in front of judge Bob Hare, of Winchester, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Preston is the son of Megan and Garrett Serr. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bryson Roberts, left, 16, of Jackson Center, talks with judge, Bob Hare, of Winchester, during showman of showman, sheep at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Roberts is the son of Dan and Shannon Roberts.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3527.jpg Bryson Roberts, left, 16, of Jackson Center, talks with judge, Bob Hare, of Winchester, during showman of showman, sheep at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Roberts is the son of Dan and Shannon Roberts. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cousins Lily Peltier, left, 15, and Taryn Gunnell, 16, both of Sidney, fly through the air on the ride “Vertigo” at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Peltier is the daughter of Mary and Nicholas Peltier. Gunnell is the daughter of Nathan Gunnell and Amanda Weber.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072921SwingRide.jpg Cousins Lily Peltier, left, 15, and Taryn Gunnell, 16, both of Sidney, fly through the air on the ride “Vertigo” at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Peltier is the daughter of Mary and Nicholas Peltier. Gunnell is the daughter of Nathan Gunnell and Amanda Weber. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Katelyn Burden, 18, of rural Sidney, daughter of Tim and Jill Burden, brushes the legs of her market lambs with a conditioner to give them a shine and fuller body at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3842.jpg Katelyn Burden, 18, of rural Sidney, daughter of Tim and Jill Burden, brushes the legs of her market lambs with a conditioner to give them a shine and fuller body at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chase Sawmiller, left, 5, and his brother Tucker Sawmiller, 3, both of St. Marys, zip around in a boat shaped ride at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. The brothers are the children of Mike and Amy Sawmiller. Their grandpa, Wayne Loyer, got the boys their fair tickets from Airstream, where he works.