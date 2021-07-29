A petting zoo, some hay and more

A side-by-side dirt drag race at the at the Shelby County Fair grandstand on Sunday, July 25.

Reese Jones, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Kristin and Brandon Jones, tries to feed some hay to the horse she will be competing with. Reese leases the horse whose name is Rain. The two were hanging out at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_2829.jpg Reese Jones, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Kristin and Brandon Jones, tries to feed some hay to the horse she will be competing with. Reese leases the horse whose name is Rain. The two were hanging out at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A side-by-side dirt drag race at the at the Shelby County Fair grandstand on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_2650.jpg A side-by-side dirt drag race at the at the Shelby County Fair grandstand on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Layla Witt, 6, of Anna, daughter of Arron and Emily Witt, feeds a miniature horse inside the All American Petting Zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN072821PetZoo.jpg Layla Witt, 6, of Anna, daughter of Arron and Emily Witt, feeds a miniature horse inside the All American Petting Zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Deacon Sailor, 7, of Sidney, son of Nathan and Mandy Sailor, competes in spring holstein at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_3209.jpg Deacon Sailor, 7, of Sidney, son of Nathan and Mandy Sailor, competes in spring holstein at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Olivia Hagen, 9, of Jackson Center, daughter of Melodi and Eric Hagen, manuevers her horse, away from a wide puddle of water as she practices for an upcoming trail competition at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 25.