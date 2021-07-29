Lambs, rides and more

Calvin Scherge, 2, laughs at the hijinks of his dad, Josh Schmerge, both of Versailles, while riding a banana shaped plane at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Calvin is also the son of Jamie Schmerge.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Philipa Polanco-Grillot, 6, of Sidney, daughter of Erin and Christian Polanco-Grillot, screams as she rides the “Swinger” at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Finley Platfoot, 4, of Anna, daughter of Dan and Carly Platfoot, competes in the duroc barrow show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cassie Heath, far right, 14, of Sidney, waits to show her market lamb, Billy, with her Fairlawn High School teacher Kevin Gump, far left, of Fletcher, and her mom, Molly Heath, of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26. Cassie is also the daughter of Scott Heath. Gump also helps Cassie with her sheep.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cassidy Barr, right, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Holly Barr and Scott Barr, accepts a ribbon from National Columbia Sheep Ambassador Cortney Copeland, 14, of Lewistown, daughter of Mike and Becky Copeland, during the market lamb show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 26.