125 Years

July 30, 1896

A most destructive storm swept over Shelby County yesterday evening, leaving in its wake, waste and ruin to the crops, fences, orchards, and forest trees. The line of the storm was southeast. It struck Sidney about 5:30 p.m. Two inches of rain fell in 20 minutes, with streets and alleys looking like rivers and creeks. The roof was blown from the residence of Jacob Piper and deposited in the middle of Ohio Avenue.

Two young Sidney sports beating their way on the head end from Pemberton to Sidney yesterday were quietly captured by a Big Four detective. They paid their fares and were allowed to go.

100 Years

July 30, 1921

The joint city and county board of health met last evening with every member present. A committee of Dr. Hussey and Edith Silver was appointed to draft a set of rules and regulations and another committee of Dr. Eshelman and Clem Crusey to secure additional room at the court house for the board. The board will hold weekly meetings on Friday evenings.

Theodore Flinn, deputy county recorder, has handed in his resignation to County Recorder Hendricks to take effect today. He resigns to accept the position of assistant manager of the Refiners Oil Co. Flinn has served in the Recorder’s Office for 13 years, under his father, Hudson Flinn, and Recorders Tompkins and Hendricks.

75 Years

July 30, 1946

A business deal of importance was concluded yesterday when the O.C. Fogt and Son, operators of a grocery at 618 North Main Avenue, purchased the grocery business of E.H. Billing and Son at 706 North Main Avenue. Transfer of the business is to be effective Sept. 1. The Billing Grocery has been operated in the same location for the past 24 years. The Fogts have been in their present location for the past nine years.

A splendid air show was presented at the Sidney Airport yesterday afternoon under the direction of Russell (missing a line or two here) visiting the area during the course of the afternoon.

Effective on Thursday, Aug. 1, the price of milk in Sidney will be increased 1 ½ cents to 17 cents per quart, Sidney milk distributors announced today. Principal reason for the increase is discontinuance of the milk subsidy payments by the federal government, which have been in effect for the past three years.

50 Years

July 30, 1971

Direct long-distance dialing will go into effect Nov. 18 in Sidney, Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center area, Ben Wortman, Sidney district manager for United Telephone Co. of Ohio, told members of the Sunset Sidney Kiwanis Club at their Wednesday evening meeting.

This service will allow UTC subscribers to place long-distance telephone calls without the assistance of local long-distance operators.

Sidney residents should start remembering their own zip code because effective Saturday, Aug. 7, mail picked up in Sidney will be taken to Dayton where it will be distributed.

That means that person here addressing mail to someone in Sidney must completely fill out the envelope with name, address, city, and ZIP code. Sidney Postmaster Robert Burns said Wednesday that the new system will improve the hand also missing text

25 Years

July 30, 1996

Historian and author Scott Trostel of Fletcher gave an interesting program about the area railroads to the Shelby County Genealogical Society the other night. He talked about the first railroads in Sidney beginning in 1853 and also discussed the history of the D. T. & I railroad running through Jackson Center. He told fascinating facts about the building of the railroads and the dangers in operating the trains. An estimated 20,000 men died working manual brakes on the trains before automatic braking systems were invented after 1900.

Fairlawn High School has chosen its cheerleaders for the next school year. the Jets will have the following girls on the squad: Janel Cromes, Mollie Huelskamp, Sarah Pregent, Kara Knasel, Kara Brown, Jana Brown, Deanna Elliot and Anna Pregent. Sherry Shoemaker is the advisor. Reserve cheerleaders include Molly Gilfillen, Heather Nelson, Melanie Turner, Carrie Kinninger and Rita Pregent.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

