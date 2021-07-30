Reining grand champion and more

Successful member Ezra Alexander, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander and Derek and Jen Alexander, won grand champion pygmy goat wether at the Shelby County Fair.

Happy Trails member Camdyn Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, son of Jamie and Becky Reese, won reining grand champion at the Shelby County Fair.

Winners of reserve class champion in groom and clean are, left to right, Trail Riders 4-H Club members Maddyn Stewart, 9, of Sidney, Madalynn Wooddell, 9, both of Sidney, and Chloe Alexander, 10, of Piqua, at the Shelby County Fair. Maddyn is the daughter of Andrea and James Stewart, Madalynn is the daughter of Rob and Misty Woodell and Chloe is the daughter of Cody and Lindsey Alexander and Sarah Herring.

Successful member Ezra Alexander, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander and Derek and Jen Alexander, won reserve grand champion pygmy goats dam and daughter at the Shelby County Fair.

Dylan Seger, 4, of Sidney, son of Nicole Pfoutz and Dan Seger, competes in the Shelby County Fair kiddie tractor pull on Thursday, July 29.