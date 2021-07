champion English equestrian on the flat and more

Trail Riders member Maddyn Stewart, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Andrea and James Stewart, won reserve class champion in easy gaited pleasure at the Shelby County Fair.

Horse and Rider member Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, won champion English showmanship at the Shelby County Fair.

Horse and Rider member Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, won champion English equestrian on the flat at the Shelby County Fair.

Leigha Larger, 11, of Houston, daughter of Samantha Hoelscher and Ted Larger, competes in Trail at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29.

Scissors to Sheep member Alanna Williams, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Dustin and Brooke Williams won reserve grand champion barrels at the Shelby County Fair.