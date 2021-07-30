The tractor pull and more

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. booth at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29. The booth featured the Bully Crusher that is owned and sponsored by Mantor Auto and Truck Repair. The booth had the theme “Don’t be a bully be a hero.”

UVCC FFA member Aiden Belle Brautigam, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Andy and Angie Brautigam, won grand champion beef breeding heifer at the Shelby County Fair.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_20210727_181512.jpg UVCC FFA member Aiden Belle Brautigam, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Andy and Angie Brautigam, won grand champion beef breeding heifer at the Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Andy Holscher, of Fort Loramie, drives a 5288 International tractor in the tractor pull contest at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5366.jpg Andy Holscher, of Fort Loramie, drives a 5288 International tractor in the tractor pull contest at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. booth at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29. The booth featured the Bully Crusher that is owned and sponsored by Mantor Auto and Truck Repair. The booth had the theme “Don’t be a bully be a hero.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5358.jpg The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. booth at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29. The booth featured the Bully Crusher that is owned and sponsored by Mantor Auto and Truck Repair. The booth had the theme “Don’t be a bully be a hero.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Theo Shanley, 2, of Sidney, son of Michelle and Ryan Shanley, give a hand slap to Spider Man at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. booth at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 29. The booth featured the Bully Crusher that is owned and sponsored by Mantor Auto and Truck Repair. The booth had the theme “Don’t be a bully be a hero.”