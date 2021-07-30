Wilson Health to host Weight and Wellness support group

SIDNEY — Wilson Health will host its monthly Weight and Wellness Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., at Wilson Health’s main campus, Professional Building in Conference Room A.

The Wilson Health Weight and Wellness team will hold a patient panel discussion where attendees will hear from Wilson Health patients as they share their journey through weight loss surgery. This is a great opportunity for someone considering bariatric surgery to reach out and hear from other patients.

All weight loss information seminars and support groups are open to the public and are conducted in-person or online. Anyone who is struggling with their weight or knows someone who is, is encouraged to join the Support Group.

For more information, or to sign-up for an upcoming seminar or support group, visit Weight & Wellness Support Group at wilsonhealth.org or call 937-498-5573.