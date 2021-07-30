On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:15 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will discuss the soon to be constructed dog park at Deam Park

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.