125 Years

July 31, 1896

Yesterday Charles Timeus and Frank Hunter, accompanied by W.G. Moler, an electrical engineer, of Springfield, and Ben Coulson, a civil engineer of this city, went over the line of the proposed electric road from here to Wapakoneta by way of Loramies and St. Marys. Their objective was to view the ground with a view to survey. A lively railroad meeting was held last night at Wapakoneta.

—————-

About 8,000 feet of one-inch steam piping has been put onto John Loughlin’s poultry building on the east side of the river.

—————

The residence of Thornton DeWeese, eight miles northwest of Sidney, was struck by lightning during the thunderstorm yesterday and burned to the ground. A baby asleep in a crib on the ground floor was covered by plaster but was not injured.

100 Years

July 31, 1921

A special meeting of city council has been called for Monday evening to consider the matter of anew plan for lighting the City of Sidney. The present contract with the electric company expires on Aug. 1. It is proposed to increase the present 132 lights to 200 and there will also be considered what is called a “white way” which includes special lighting around the court square and one block each way from the court square.

—————

County Engineer Charles Counts reports the Piqua-Sidney Road (Dixie Highway) was completed yesterday and will be open for traffic on Aug. 15. He notes that plans have been completed for improvement of the Sidney-Versailles Road from Sidney to Hardin, and preliminary surveys made from Hardin to Oran.

75 Years

July 31, 1946

A business deal of considerable importance was consummated last evening, when Carl F. Berger, president (also missing text) Jaffee, who has been interested in the company for a number of years, becomes the majority stockholder.

—————

The terrible potentialities of the atomic bomb were brought a bit closer home to approximately 75 members of the Sidney Rotary Club, when Dr. Carroll A. Hochwalt, engineer with the Monsanto Chemical Co., Dayton, gave an eyewitness account of the initial bomb test at Bikini atoll, when he spoke at the club’s luncheon meeting yesterday noon.

—————

Shorts Landing, popular eating place at Lake Loramie, has been taken over by Janet M. Lee, she having acquired the interest of her partner, Raymond Cotterman.

50 Years

July 31, 1971

Four area Kiwanians were elected to top positions in Division E-3 of Ohio Kiwanis at a divisional meeting held Wednesday evening in Sidney, hosted by the Sunset Kiwanis Club at Burk’s banquet house.

Carroll Grimm, Fort Loramie, was elevated from council president to lieutenant governor; Don Fogt and Ed Neuce, both of Sidney, were chosen to fill the next two positions, president and vice president, respectively, and Melvin Puthoff, Fort Loramie, Secretary.

—————

FORT LORAMIE — Rev. Clement Borchers, pastor of St. Francis Church, Aberdeen, Miss., has been re-assigned to be pastor of Sacred Heart Church, Lyons, Ga.

Rev. Borchers is a native of Fort Loramie and son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Borchers. The Fort Loramie native recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his ordination as a priest.

25 Years

July 31, 1996

The Christian Academy hired five staff people at a recent boar meeting. Joining the staff will be Doug Short. He will be in charge of marketing, data development, communications and fund raising. Other staff members hired include Kari Carter, Lucinda Black, David Botner and Robert Fenner. They will teach a variety of music and academic areas.

————

It appears the long-standing communication problem between the Sheriff’s office and the villages of Russia, Ft. Loramie, Botkins and Jackson Center has been solved. A series of meetings were held between the commissioners, Sprint Telephone, Motorola Corp and village officials. Dan Berger of Sprint was instrumental in putting together the deal. Commissioners Meeker, Laws and Van Fossen were also key in working out the solution.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-25.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org