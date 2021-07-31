Steer, lamb and goat champion sale

Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells his grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer are Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Adams Funeral Home, Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Alvetro Orthodontics, Chad & Tonya Huelskamp, Inn Between Restaurant, JR Cattle, Anna Young Farmers, Kipp Farms, Laneview Farms LLC, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Garrett & Megan Serr, Sidney Body Carstar, Spring Creek Corporation, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Ron & Marcia Wiessinger, Zimpfer Farms, Schafer Propane, Sidney Auto Tech, Germain of Sidney, Judge Jeff Beigel, Theresa Zimpfer, and Huelskamp Welding, LLC.

Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells his grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer are Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Adams Funeral Home, Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Alvetro Orthodontics, Chad & Tonya Huelskamp, Inn Between Restaurant, JR Cattle, Anna Young Farmers, Kipp Farms, Laneview Farms LLC, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Garrett & Megan Serr, Sidney Body Carstar, Spring Creek Corporation, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Ron & Marcia Wiessinger, Zimpfer Farms, Schafer Propane, Sidney Auto Tech, Germain of Sidney, Judge Jeff Beigel, Theresa Zimpfer, and Huelskamp Welding, LLC.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_SDN080321SaleSteerGoatLamb.jpg Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 16, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells his grand champion market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer are Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Adams Funeral Home, Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Alvetro Orthodontics, Chad & Tonya Huelskamp, Inn Between Restaurant, JR Cattle, Anna Young Farmers, Kipp Farms, Laneview Farms LLC, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Garrett & Megan Serr, Sidney Body Carstar, Spring Creek Corporation, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Ron & Marcia Wiessinger, Zimpfer Farms, Schafer Propane, Sidney Auto Tech, Germain of Sidney, Judge Jeff Beigel, Theresa Zimpfer, and Huelskamp Welding, LLC. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock member Abigail Barhorst, 14, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, sells her reserve grand champion steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer were Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Allenbaugh Insurance, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Inn Between Restaurant, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barhorst Farms, Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wagner Realty-Ruth Ann Tillman, Wreaths by Holly, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Germain of Sidney, and Huelskamp Welding, LLC.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5404.jpg Anna Livestock member Abigail Barhorst, 14, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, sells her reserve grand champion steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer were Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Allenbaugh Insurance, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Inn Between Restaurant, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Schafer Oil Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Barhorst Farms, Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wagner Realty-Ruth Ann Tillman, Wreaths by Holly, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Germain of Sidney, and Huelskamp Welding, LLC. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia Livestock 4-H member Levi Delaet, 15, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, sells his grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer are Custom Foam Products Inc., Chad & Ann Delaet, Industrial Recyclers, Inn Between Restaurant, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Schafer Oil Company, Schafer Propane, Judge Jeff Beigel, and Auditor Amy Berning.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5413.jpg Russia Livestock 4-H member Levi Delaet, 15, son of Chad and Ann Delaet, sells his grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer are Custom Foam Products Inc., Chad & Ann Delaet, Industrial Recyclers, Inn Between Restaurant, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Schafer Oil Company, Schafer Propane, Judge Jeff Beigel, and Auditor Amy Berning. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia Livestock member Hanna Heitkamp, 18, of Houston, daughter of Tom and Renea Heitkamp, sells her reserve grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer was Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Allenbaugh Insurance, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Goffena Furniture Inc., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Schafer Oil Company, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative, Inc., and Bohman Ag Service.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5443.jpg Russia Livestock member Hanna Heitkamp, 18, of Houston, daughter of Tom and Renea Heitkamp, sells her reserve grand champion dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the steer was Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Allenbaugh Insurance, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Goffena Furniture Inc., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Schafer Oil Company, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative, Inc., and Bohman Ag Service. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scissors to Sheep member Leigha Larger, 11, of Piqua, daughter of Ted Larger and Samantha Hoelscher, sells her grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the goat are Buckeye Ford, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Kurt Ehemann, Gibbs Farms LLC, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Auto Tech and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5448.jpg Scissors to Sheep member Leigha Larger, 11, of Piqua, daughter of Ted Larger and Samantha Hoelscher, sells her grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the goat are Buckeye Ford, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Kurt Ehemann, Gibbs Farms LLC, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Auto Tech and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock member, Willow Canan, 12, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, sells her reserve grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the goat are Canan Trucking, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, Jon Ingle, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle and Judge Jeff Beigel.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5450.jpg Anna Livestock member, Willow Canan, 12, of Anna, daughter of Carmen and Jon Canan, sells her reserve grand champion market goat at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the goat are Canan Trucking, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, Jon Ingle, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle and Judge Jeff Beigel. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins Livestock member Denton Homan, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, sells his grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30, buying the lamb are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Donald A Sommer Inc., First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Alvetro Orthodontics, Inn Between Restaurant, Lacal Equipment, Minster Bank, Sidney Body Carstar, Studio 802 Salon, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Leugers Ins/Auto Owners, Judge Jeff Beigel, and Homan Farms.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/07/web1_DSC_5463.jpg Botkins Livestock member Denton Homan, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, sells his grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30, buying the lamb are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Donald A Sommer Inc., First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Alvetro Orthodontics, Inn Between Restaurant, Lacal Equipment, Minster Bank, Sidney Body Carstar, Studio 802 Salon, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Leugers Ins/Auto Owners, Judge Jeff Beigel, and Homan Farms. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins Livestock member Denton Homan, 19, of Botkins, son of Fred and Billie Homan, sells his reserve grand champion market lamb at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the lamb are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Buckeye Ins, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Donald A Sommer Inc., First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Alvetro Orthodontics, Lacal Equipment, Minster Bank, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Judge Jeff Beigel, and Homan Farms.