Turkey and duck champion sale

Anna Livestock member Mallory Havenar, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Amy and Britt Havenar, sells her reserve grand champion market turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the turkey are Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Brandt Farms, Goffena Furniture Inc, Shelby Co Ag Educators, Kevin & Jenni Shoffner and Judge Jeff Beigel.

Anna Livestock member Mallory Havenar, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Amy and Britt Havenar, sells her reserve grand champion market turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the turkey are Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Brandt Farms, Goffena Furniture Inc, Shelby Co Ag Educators, Kevin & Jenni Shoffner and Judge Jeff Beigel. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Paw Prints member Addison Brewer, 19, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer, sells her grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the ducks are J A M Trucking.

Paw Prints member Addison Brewer, 19, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer, sells her grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the ducks are J A M Trucking. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Livestock member Bethany Althauser, 17, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, sells her reserve grand champion market ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the ducks is Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

Kettlersville Livestock member Bethany Althauser, 17, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, sells her reserve grand champion market ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the ducks is Commissioner Julie Ehemann. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock member Carson Shoffner, 13, of Anna, son of Kevin and Jennifer Shoffner, sells his grand champion meat turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the turkey are Botkins Family & Jackson Ctr Dental, Brandt Farms, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Detailed Machining Inc., MKM FARM, Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Kevin & Jenni Shoffner, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Wreaths by Holly and Judge Jeff Beigel.