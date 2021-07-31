Chicken champion sale

Shelby County Livestock member Porter Depinet, 16, of Sidney, son of Desiree and Joel Depinet, sells his reserve grand champion single fryer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the fryer is Detailed Machining Inc – John Bertsch.

Anna FFA member Reilly Sommer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, sells her grand champion pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the fryers are Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Hair Expressions, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sorensen Insurance Agency, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., TMP Trucking, and Schnippel Construction Inc.,

Russia Livestock member Leanne York, 17, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, sells her reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the fryers are Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer John Coffield, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, and Bohman Ag Service.

Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 17, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, sells his grand champion pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the broilers are Buckeye Ford, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Inn Between Restaurant, Anna Young Farmers, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Edward Jones, Lacal Equipment, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Crown of Beauty, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson and Sunrise Cooperative Inc..

Russia Livestock member Nathan York, 11, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, sells his reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the broilers are C & H Trucking Co – Harold Stover, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning and Bohman Ag Service.

Perry Livestock member Seth Walls, 9, of Sidney, son of Jenifer and Shane Walls, sells his reserve grand champion single broiler, at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the broiler are Inn Between Restaurant.

Anna FFA member Reilly Sommer, 18, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, sells her grand champion single broiler at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the broiler are Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, M & T Mowers, Sorensen Insurance Agency, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., TMP Trucking, and Schnippel Construction Inc..

Russia Livestock member Ben York, 14, of Russia, son of Ben and Lisa York, sells his grand champion single fryer at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 30. Buying the fryer are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer John Coffield, Custom Foam Products Inc., First Nat’l Bank of New Bremen, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, RC Family Wood Products LLC, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, and Bohman Ag Service.