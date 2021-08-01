The hog and rabbit sale

McCartyville Producers member Abigail Ferryman, 14, of Anna, daughter of Rose Riethman, sells her grand champion market gilt at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the gilt are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Carity Farms, Davis Meats Ltd., American Tree & Lawn, Pullins Drainage & Excavating LLC., Fogt Cattle Co., RF Genetics, Rolling Z Show Pigs, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Logan Services AC & Heat, Mary Beth Reese, Joanne Nolet and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

Russia Livestock member Lily Fullenkamp, 15, of Russia, daughter of Stephanie and Nick Fullenkamp, sells her reserve grand champion market barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the barrow are Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield, Tebbe Farms, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fennig Homan Agri Business, Hair Expressions, Inn Between Restaurant, M & T Mowers, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, Phelan Insurance, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Jess & Karla Pohlman, RC Family Wood Products LLC., Janell Havenar – Bruns Realty Group, Brian & Tracy Schulze, Germain of Sidney, Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning and Bohman Ag Service.

McCartyville Producers member Ava Riethman, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica Pryor, sells her grand champion market barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the barrow are Tony Bornhorst, Carity Farms, Davis Meats Ltd., Gummer Wholesale, American Tree & Lawn, Keplinger Farms, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Pullins Drainage & Excavating LLC, Havenar Trucking, Fogt Cattle Co, RF Genetics, Crumbled Graham, Logan Services AC & Heat, and Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Marissa Snider, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jennifer and Luke Snider, sells her reserve grand champion market gilt at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the gilt are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Shelby Co Treasurer – John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fertilizer Dealers Supply Inc., First Choice Excavation & Demolition LLC, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Plastipak Packaging Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Wagner’s IGA Market, and Schafer Propane.

Anna Livestock member Chelsea McEldowney, 15, of Anna, daughter of Lisa and Dale McEldowney, sells her reserve grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the fryer are Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Shelby Co Treasurer – John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, Shelby Co Republican Party/Kerg, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Wells Brothers Inc., Leugers Ins/Auto Owners, Judge Jeff Beigel, Schnippel Construction Inc., and Dynametal Technologies.

Anna Livestock member Derek Madden, 15, of Anna, daughter of Doug and Marcia Madden, sells his grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the fryer are Adams Funeral Home, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Francis Furniture, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer – John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Donald A Sommer Inc., Goffena Furniture Inc., Inn Between Restaurant, Mutual Federal, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Schafer Oil Company, Schaffer Insurance, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, and Germain of Sidney.

Fort Loramie Livestock Madison Pleiman, 13, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Nicole and Matt Pleiman, sells her reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the meat pen are Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Shelby Co Treasurer John Coffield, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fort Loramie Hardware, Gaiers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Matt Huffman for Senate, Schafer Oil Company, Shelby Co Republican Party/Kerg, Robert Siegel Cynthian Twp Trustee, Wagner’s IGA Market, Tim & Raci Zimpfer and Keller Grain & Feed.

Botkins Livestock member Kendall Schnippel, 9, of Botkins, daughter of Keith and Jana Schnippel, sells her grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 31. Buying the rabbits are Bornhorst Printing, Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Buckeye Ford, Donald A Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fertilizer Dealers Supply Inc., Fultz Flooring, J & A Tubular, Jeff Metz Construction, Lacal Equipment, Maverick Cattle, Schafer Oil Company, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, Twincreek Feeds, Tim & Raci Zimpfer, Hunter Lenhart Show Pigs, Schnippel Construction Inc., Gary & Mary Jane Sollmann, and Dynametal Technologies.

