The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! It was a hot morning, but no one seemed to complain. The overall opinion was “It’s good to be back and see people. We missed it last year.”

Shelby County Fair Board members, Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for: Most “mature” lady, Marian Price (96 years) and Oldest Gentleman, Norris Cromes (101 years!) and the Longest Married Couple, John and Edna Laws (68 years).

When John was asked “What has enabled you to stay married all these years?” His reply was; “That’s simple, there are two words I learned a long time ago… ‘yes dear’.”

John went on to say that Edna was a wonderful wife and that they have had a great marriage.

Another award was presented a bit late due to the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place this past May. The Outstanding Senior Award that is normally presented in May was given to this year’s winner, Kathy Bray. She received a certificate and flowers.

We handed out free lunches to each registered senior citizen. This was made possible by the support of Durnell Mair Law Office, Fish Thrift Store, Shelby County Pork Producers, Wilson Health, Ohio Living Dorothy Love & Home Health, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Sidney Care Center, Heartland Hospice, Scott Family McDonalds, Wendy’s and Arby’s. A special thanks to Kathy Bray and her team of volunteers who made the process go so smoothly!

Many other agencies and businesses were on hand to pass out “goodies” and information about their services available to seniors in and around our community. The Senior Center Singers took the stage and impressed the crowd with their beautiful voices and door prizes were handed out. There were a lot of surprised and happy winners! Fun was had by all in attendance.

Have you ever wondered just what the Senior Center is all about? Well I have great news for you! If you are 50 years of age or older you can continue the fun with a membership to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County! We have something for everyone.

We are a non-profit organization and our wonderfully busy schedule of events is made possible through a variety of funding such as: Grants from The Shelby County United Way, city of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, membership dues and various fundraising events.

Stop down for your two free visits and see our fitness room with work out equipment for every need. Check out our variety of activities and exercise classes. We also have Billards every morning with a tournament the last Friday of each month, Ping Pong, Shuffleboard, Pickleball and volleyball just to name a few of the “sports.”

If you’re a card player you can join in on a game of Euchre, Bridge, Texas Hold-em or Pinochle.

We are scheduling some fun events for the fall including but not limited to: Fall fundraiser, movie nights and karaoke! Come down and check us out!

We are partnering with the Shelby County Historical Society as part of their summer’s Flourishing Fifties with a Sock Hop on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 to 11 p.m. Come down and have some fun! Door prizes will be given out and refreshments will be available.

Until I see you at the Center,

Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

