Horses and singers at the fair

The band Evolution preforms at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 29. The band entertains the crowd with classic rock and dance music. The four-man band calls Sidney and Piqua their home.

The band Evolution preforms at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Thursday, July 29. The band entertains the crowd with classic rock and dance music. The four-man band calls Sidney and Piqua their home. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Brandon Berry takes first place in the Draft Pony Mare 4-year-old and over at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30. The winning mare is from Black Loon Reserve Farm, Rockford.

Brandon Berry takes first place in the Draft Pony Mare 4-year-old and over at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30. The winning mare is from Black Loon Reserve Farm, Rockford. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Camdyn Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, son of Becky and Jamie Reese, competes in western pleasure on Friday, July 30.

Camdyn Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, son of Becky and Jamie Reese, competes in western pleasure on Friday, July 30. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A senior group competes in ranch horse pleasure on Friday, July 30.

A senior group competes in ranch horse pleasure on Friday, July 30. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Maddyn Stewart, 9, of Sidney, daughter of James and Andrea Stewart, practices with her horse Tony on Friday, July 30.

Maddyn Stewart, 9, of Sidney, daughter of James and Andrea Stewart, practices with her horse Tony on Friday, July 30. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Eric Truxal, of Lima, competes in the Country Star Playoffs at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30, to see who will move on to the next level of competition held at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair.

Eric Truxal, of Lima, competes in the Country Star Playoffs at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30, to see who will move on to the next level of competition held at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Samantha Oaks, of Bellefontaine, competes in the Country Star Playoffs at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30, to see who will move on to the next level of competition held at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair.

Samantha Oaks, of Bellefontaine, competes in the Country Star Playoffs at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30, to see who will move on to the next level of competition held at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Darren Sawmiller, of Wapakoneta, competes in the Country Star Playoffs at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30, to see who will move on to the next level of competition held at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair.

Darren Sawmiller, of Wapakoneta, competes in the Country Star Playoffs at the 2021 Shelby County Fair Friday, July 30, to see who will move on to the next level of competition held at the 2021 Auglaize County Fair. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Madalynn Wooddell, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Rob and Misty Wooddell won first place ground roping on Friday, July 30.