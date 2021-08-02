Virginia Shaw won best in class as well as best in show for her rabbit foot fern at the 2021 Shelby County Fair flower show.

Nancy Morgan won best in class in horticulture for her Gloriosa lily at the 2021 Shelby County Fair flower show.

Lucy Gaier won best in class for roses with her miniature China rose at the 2021 Shelby County Fair flower show.

Lucy Gaier won best in class for her oriental-inspired artistic design at the 2021 Shelby County Fair flower show.